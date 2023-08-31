Orange County deputy arrested, accused of racing in St. Cloud

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught racing along the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release, sheriff’s officials said Deputy Brian Espinal was taken into custody by St. Cloud police on Wednesday evening on charges of reckless driving and racing on the highway.

The release shows that Espinal was hired by the sheriff’s office in September 2019 and worked in the Uniform Patrol Division.

Since his arrest, Espinal has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties while the investigation continues.

News 6 has reached out to the St. Cloud Police Department for more information on the arrest. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

