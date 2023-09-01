Oviedo family receives Medal of Honor plaque dedication from VA

ORLANDO, Fla. – U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Robert J. Miller was described as a brave soldier who loved his family and enjoyed surfing near the Space Coast.

His parents, Maureen and Phillip, stand proud till this day, after he made the ultimate sacrifice during his time in Afghanistan. In 2010, the Millers received the Medal of Honor from former President Barack Obama.

“To see such an honor at the White House, it was quite memorable,” Maureen said.

Miller enlisted in the Army in 2003 shortly after his family moved to Oviedo.

He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2006 and returned for a second tour in 2007 before he passed away in 2008.

Maureen, a Gold Star Mother, volunteers at the VA clinic in Lake Baldwin and noticed a wall full of other Medal of Honor recipients and she pictured her son up there too.

“Just walking through this hallway, I noticed these are all Medal of Honor citations and I asked, and the permission came through right away to put the plaque honoring Rob,” she said.

A ceremony took place on Friday and the Millers were able to hang their son’s plaque on that wall so that others could learn about the hero who gave it his all.

“It’s hard to express really the gratitude and so much outpouring of sympathy and support and recognition over the years and so this is the latest chapter in that, so it’s always appreciated,” Phillip said.

