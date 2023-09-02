Labor Day weekend expected to be busy in Orlando

Following storm closures in the middle of the week, the holiday weekend is expected to be busy in Central Florida. On Friday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer kicked off the weekend previewing an upcoming game at Camping World Stadium.

On Friday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer kicked off the weekend previewing an upcoming game at Camping World Stadium.

“This is the big game of opening weekend. No. 5 versus No. 8 LSU and FSU!” Dyer said. “National exposure, number one, the economic part of it.”

Mayor Dyer said the game is expected to bring in about $30 million in economic impact. Officials said the game will bring in an estimated 60,000 fans booking 45,000 hotel rooms.

“Especially for September, which is usually a slower month for tourism tax, so that’s one of the reasons Fl Citrus Sports put this together is to bring tourism to Orlando for sports,” Dyer said.

This Labor Day weekend, The Amway Center is also hosting “Disney on Ice.”

Downtown Orlando is also hosting The Orlando Urban Film Festival, with some of the venues including The Doctor Phillip’s Center.

In the tourism district, Universal Studios kicks off Halloween Horror Nights this weekend.

Experts with AAA said 80% of travelers this Labor Day weekend are driving to their destination.

