(8) FSU vs. (5) LSU game preview

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida State Seminoles will kick off the 2023 season in downtown Orlando against the LSU Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 3.

When/where: Sunday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium

Where to watch: ABC/ESPN

How to listen: Seminole Sports Network/ESPN on SiriusXM 80

Odds: LSU -2.5, O/U 57.5

FSU holds an 8-2 record over LSU, including a thrilling last-second 24-23 win last year in New Orleans. This was the second game of the 2022 season and their first 2-0 start since 2016. FSU is also 2-0 in home openers in Orlando with wins over Duke in 1995 and Ole Miss in 2016.

This will be the first top-10 matchup for these two teams. FSU won in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando to close out the 2022 season, while LSU won the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Florida State was chosen to finish second in the ACC media preseason poll. The Noles received 67 of the 176 votes for first place but still behind Clemson with 103 votes. The preseason AP ranking at #8 is the highest since 2017.

Head Coach Mike Norvell enters his fourth season at FSU with an 18-16 record, including a 10-3 record for the 2022 season. He led FSU to its 25th 10-win season and first since 2016.

Quarterback Jordan Travis returns for his senior year at Florida State. He is being considered as a candidate to win the Heisman Trophy. Travis is also the record holder at FSU for most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns for a quarterback.