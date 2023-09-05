Flagler Schools to vote on superintendent selection

Flagler County to vote Tuesday evening on whether to make the interim superintendent permanent .

BUNNELL, Fla. – After the controversial assembly at Bunnell Elementary School in August, Flagler County Schools was still left with an important task – selecting a permanent superintendent.

On Tuesday, the school board held a workshop that served as an interview for Interim Superintendent, Lashakia Moore.

Tuesday’s interview was supposed to take place a few weeks ago, but Moore canceled it amid the fallout from the assembly to spend more time with Bunnell Elementary students and their families.

The assembly involved Black 4th and 5th grade students. According to district officials, the purpose of the assembly was to address low test scores among Black students.

School Board Member Christy Chong said she feels Moore has already had the ultimate interview.

“I attended the PTO as a liaison a couple of weeks ago and she came and was very engaged with the community and just speaking to parents and the staff, I thought it was great,” Chong said. “And just as somebody in healthcare, I know a lot of times, people just want to be heard. They just want someone to listen, and she was there to do that.”

School Board Chair Cheryl Massaro said the recent events at Bunnell Elementary and Moore’s response have made them more confident in her ability to do the job.

“You don’t know how people are going to react until they’re under fire and she certainly stood strong and tall and was able to get her feeling and passion across to everybody,” Massaro said.

The school board is expected to vote on superintendent selection at their 5:15 p.m. meeting on Tuesday. News 6 checked the agenda for the meeting, and there is a placeholder item titled “Selection of New Superintendent.”

News 6 also asked Massaro about the investigation into the assembly at Bunnell Elementary. She said it is possible it could be released on Wednesday.

