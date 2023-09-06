News 6 helps Florida mom claim $10,000 lottery prize

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Jacksonville tax preparer and single mom finally collected her $10,000 Florida Lottery prize after she called News 6 and Make Ends Meet for help.

Tammy Lynch told News 6 she had filed the proper documents with the Florida Department of Commerce office (formerly Department of Economic Opportunity) to establish she was eligible for unemployment benefits several times but when she went to collect her prize at the state lottery office, her funds were withheld.

“I went in excited, and I was ready to get my money,” Lynch recalled. “And they told me, ‘Hey, your social, your name has been flagged with the unemployment office.’”

Ironically, Lynch, who operates the Arlington Tax Preparation Service in Jacksonville, understands the need for employment documents.

“They just want you to send hard documents, tax documents,” Lynch said. ”Just to make sure you did qualify for assistance.”

Once News 6 brought the case to the attention of the Florida Commerce staff, the account was cleared in less than 12 hours.

In fact, Lynch told News 6 she was able to collect her winning prize just in time for her birthday.

“I’m one of those folks that’s there for other people,” she said. “And I was just blown away how you were there for me, "

Since News 6 started assisting lottery winners in 2021 withheld for unemployment overpayments, WKMG-TV and Make Ends Meet partnered with the Florida Commerce office to reissue $230,000 in prize money.

If you have an unemployment or consumer issue email makeendmeet@wkmg.com or text the words make ends meet

