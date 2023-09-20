88º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

1 hurt in shooting with Marion County deputies, sheriff’s office says

Shooting happened in 10,000 block of Highway 41

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Dunnellon, Marion County, Shooting, Law Enforcement
Law enforcement is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Marion County. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect was injured in a deputy-involved shooting near Dunnellon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they are investigating the scene in the 10000 block of Highway 41 on Wednesday morning.

No deputies were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

It is unclear how the person was exactly injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email