1 hurt in shooting with Marion County deputies, sheriff’s office says

Law enforcement is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Marion County.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect was injured in a deputy-involved shooting near Dunnellon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they are investigating the scene in the 10000 block of Highway 41 on Wednesday morning.

No deputies were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

It is unclear how the person was exactly injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

