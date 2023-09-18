2nd vehicle sought after pedestrian critically hurt in Marion County hit-and-run

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and critically injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on County Road 464 near Spring Lake Road.

The FHP said a car driven by a 60-year-old Ocala man struck the pedestrian, described by troopers as a Black male, before another vehicle hit the man and continued without stopping.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries, according to an FHP crash report.

Troopers said the only thing known about the vehicle that left the scene was that it may be dark-colored.

The FHP is trying to identify the pedestrian, the crash report stated.