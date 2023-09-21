Torchy’s Tacos gives opening date for 1st Central Florida location

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Torchy’s Tacos — a Mexican food chain based out of Texas — announced on Thursday it will be continuing its “taco takeover” in Central Florida with a new location in Altamonte Springs.

In a release, the chain said it will open the doors to the Altamonte Springs storefront at 999 N. State Road 434, Suite 1000. The opening date is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

As part of the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line on opening day will be offered a limited-edition Torchy’s T-shirt, which gives the recipient a year of free green chile queso each time they wear it to the Altamonte Springs location.

The offer will remain valid for one year after the opening date, and it can only be redeemed once per day.

Find every episode of Florida Foodie on YouTube:

The opening will mark the chain’s second restaurant in Florida, with another location being opened prior in St. Petersburg.

“After the outpouring of support and love for our Torchy’s Tacos St. Petersburg location, we knew a second Florida location wouldn’t be far behind,” Torchy’s Tacos CEO Mike Rypka said. “We are thrilled to open the doors in Altamonte Springs and welcome the community into the Torchy’s Tacos family.”

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The restaurant is expected to be open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Torchy’s first announced it was coming to Central Florida in 2021. An Orlando location was also announced at the time — in the Vineland Pointe shopping complex, 11513 Regency Village Drive. No opening date has been announced for that location.

For more information on Torchy’s Tacos, visit the chain’s website here.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: