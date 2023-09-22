‘Really glad they are doing this for me:’ Army veteran receives free repairs for his Orlando home

From landscaping to painting, repairs were done on Friday to the home belonging to U.S. Army Veteran Paul Sampson.

ORLANDO, Fla. – From landscaping to painting, repairs were done to the home belonging to U.S. Army veteran Paul Sampson.

Sampson, 84, has been living in his home since the 70s, with barely any renovations over the last several years.

“I’m really glad they are doing this for me. God be the glory,” Sampson said.

He joined the Army in the 50s and served for two years in Germany.

“It feels great. Feels great. An honor,” Sampson said.

Thanks to nonprofit Rebuilding Together of Central Florida and volunteers with Lockheed Martin, Sampson was able to get new floors installed.

Rebuilding Together of Central Florida director of construction Tony Scott, also a veteran, said this is something Sampson really needed to help his health.

“Mr. Sampson also is an asthma sufferer and when we first got here, the house had some pretty old carpets and his son has been here working on the side with us helping with that. That’s one of the things about rebuilding together that we really understand,” Scott explained.

Volunteers said this will not be the last project. They have other plans to continue serving those who served.

“You know Lockheed Martin is not just about what we do day in and day out, but we are part of the community,” Richard Benton with Lockheed Martin said.

