Costco the latest to launch telehealth services

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: People shop for groceries ahead of Thanksgiving at Costco Wholesale in East Harlem on November 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Costco members will now be able to get online health checkups, including mental health treatment, through the retailer.

Costco began partnering with Sesame Monday to offer health care services via video. Members can access the services via the Costco Pharmacy website.

A virtual primary care visit will cost $29, while health checkups that include blood tests and a follow-up virtual appointment cost $72. Online Mental health visits cost $79. Costco members also get 10% off other services through Sesame.

The providers on Sesame’s system offer services in a wide range of specialties as well as primary care. They can also handle prescription refills.

To use the services you must be a Costco member.

Other major retailers have also gotten into the health care market in the last two years, including Amazon and Walmart.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: