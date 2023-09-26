2 men accused of breaking into Longwood mailbox, stealing mail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested on Monday after a USPS mailbox was broken into over the weekend, according to the Longwood Police Department.

Police said they received a report about the mailbox break-in on Sunday shortly before midnight near 1275 Bennett Drive. The complainant told police that he saw the two men responsible for the break-in get into a car and flee the scene, an arrest report says.

The report shows that police were able to find the car outside a Wawa along East State Road 434, and police blocked the car in to keep it from leaving.

After police activated their emergency lights, a man — identified as 25-year-old Joshua Harmon — got out of the car and tried to flee on foot, though he returned after an office threatened to send a K-9 after him, investigators said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Detectives explained that another man — 26-year-old Damon Willingham — was ordered to come out of the car, and he was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

According to police, a pry bar and several mail packages were found inside of the car.

Harmon and Willingham face charges of possessing burglary tools, petit theft and 14 counts of criminal mischief, with Harmon facing an additional charge of resisting an officer. Willingham is held on bond of $45,500, and Harmon is held on bond of $46,000.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: