Osceola teen accused of attacking woman caught by sheriff’s office dog

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested last week after being accused of attacking his family with a baseball bat, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

A charging affidavit shows that on the night of Sept. 21, deputies responded to reports of the battery at a home in St. Cloud.

According to the affidavit, the victim said that she returned home from buying groceries with a friend, which is when a 16-year-old living at the home began yelling at her. The affidavit says that he told her that he was “going to get her.”

He then began destroying items inside the home with a baseball bat, the affidavit shows. Deputies said that when she tried to stop him, he struck her in the stomach with the bat, knocking her into the friend.

Both the woman and her friend escaped the home while the teen continued destroying items in the house, though the teen soon after ran away, deputies added.

Law enforcement began searching the area for the teen, who had hidden away in some “thick shrubbery and debris” to avoid being caught, according to investigators.

However, a sheriff’s office dog was deployed to help in the search, and it was ultimately able to catch the teen, deputies said. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries caused by the dog.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest without violence and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

