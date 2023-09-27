Seminole County officials hope to find foster homes in animal cruelty case

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been a week since dozens of animals were brought to the Seminole County shelter following an animal cruelty case out of Altamonte Springs.

Investigators arrested Tonya Grose after they said 60 animals were discovered in her home. Many were found malnourished, living in filth, and some were found dead.

“The worst hoarding case I’ve ever seen in my history in public safety, and I know there’s worse in other parts of the country, but here in Central Florida that’s the worst we’ve ever seen,” Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said.

Harris gave News 6 a tour of the shelter Wednesday, which was already at capacity.

He’s hoping the community can get results by making donations for food and supplies.

“We have been able to foster out and adopt some animals from the home and two birds were adopted,” Harris said.

The shelter is also in need of volunteers, but as for the animals that were rescued, Harris said they really need foster homes.

“Our mission for these dogs and these cats is to make sure they do not get into an environment like they were before, so we are going to vet a lot more for these dogs and cats,” he explained.

For more information on how to adopt or foster, click here.

