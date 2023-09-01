Rabies alert issued for Seminole County after infected bat discovered

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a rabies alert on Friday after an infected bat was discovered in the area.

According to FDOH, the alert extends to neighborhoods in the Oviedo area, which is where the bat tested positive for rabies.

As a result, health officials are urging residents and visitors in the area bordered to the north by Boonie Falls; on the east by Willingham Road; on the south by Live Oak Reserve Sports Park; and on the west by Lockwood Boulevard to avoid contact with bats and other wildlife.

Because rabies is present in the wild animal population, pets and other domestic animals are at risk if unvaccinated for rabies, FDOH officials explained.

In a release, FDOH stated that the rabies alert will remain in effect for 60 days, warning that rabies cases could also be found outside of the alert area.

The release provides the following tips for preventing rabies:

All pets should have up-to-date rabies immunizations

Outdoor garbage bins should be covered and secured to avoid attracting animals

Do not leave food or pet food outside

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats and foxes

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, then seek medical attention

Health officials said that rabies can cause paralysis and is fatal to warm-blooded animals — including humans. The disease can be spread via saliva, meaning people can become infected through bites, scratches or exposure of fresh cuts to the saliva of a rabid animal.

Anyone who may have had contact with a bat or knows someone who was is urged to contact Seminole County Animal Services at 407-665-5201 or FDOH in Seminole County at 407-665-3243.

For more information on rabies, visit the FDOH website here.

