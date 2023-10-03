‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Space Coast for weekends in October

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The family-friendly daytime event “Boo at the Zoo” is back at the Brevard County Zoo for weekends in October.

“Visit us every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Halloween fun! Trick or treat at treat stations, enjoy Halloween-themed decorations, take advantage of photo opportunities, listen to spooktacular music, watch special performances, participate in activities, visit your favorite Zoo animals and more,” the zoo’s website announced.

Officials said that all Boo at the Zoo activities are included with general admission and free for members.

The weekend themes are as follows:

Weekend 1, Oct. 7-8: Pirates

Weekend 2, Oct. 14-15: Anime

Weekend 3, Oct. 21-22: Magic

Weekend 4, Oct. 28-29: Monsters

