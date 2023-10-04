New iPhone 15 does not have to break your budget. Here are the best plans

WalletHub researchers found that consumers shopping for the new Apple iPhone 15 can save $981-$1,995 over two years “by picking the right plan.”

ORLANDO, Fla. – WalletHub researchers found that consumers shopping for the new Apple iPhone 15 can save $981-$1,995 over two years “by picking the right plan.”

Jill Gonzalez, a veteran analyst with WalletHub, told News 6 a no-contract individual plan from Walmart Family Mobile is the best way to get the new iPhone, “beating plans from all three major carriers including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.”

This is an upfront price, meaning no monthly installment payments but for individuals, it saves $995.

For families on a budget, the Boost Mobile family plan offers the most competitive deal for four lines at $3,078.

“More than 1 in 5 people think an iPhone is worth going into debt for, and I am here to tell you it is not, " Gonzalez said. “The best way to save money on a cell phone is to buy a phone that’s at least one generation behind, rather than getting the latest model.”

News 6 found that on average, the Apple iPhone 14 (6.1 inch) was roughly $100 dollars ($699) than the Apple iPhone 15 ($799).

“You can cut your phone cost in half by getting a phone that’s a generation behind while still having almost the same user experience,” Gonzalez told News 6. " Other good ways to save money include buying used phones in good condition or taking advantage of carrier discounts.”

We found installment plans for the iPhone 14 ranging from $15 to $25 a month.

At $25 a month, the buyers must purchase an iPhone 14 512GB on a qualifying 0% APR installment agreement, including taxes on full retail price (up front) and $35 activation/upgrade fee.

A new iPhone 15 with 512 GB (ProMax) is $30.53 a month from Verizon while Best Buy is offering discounts with qualified activation and trade in.

WalletHub also offers a cell phone savings calculator so you can sort out the real cost of a two-year plan.

You can check out the calculator, along with an embeddable infographic comparing the most popular plans, here:

