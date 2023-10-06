Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly files for reelection bid

BUNNELL, Fla. – The sheriff of Flagler County officially filed to run for a third term as the head of the sheriff’s office this week.

Rick Staly first ran for office in 2016 and was reelected in 2020. He’s currently the only candidate for the position, which is up for reelection in November 2024.

Staly touts several programs instituted in the sheriff’s office that he says have led to a big reduction in crime since he took over. Those programs include “guardianship policing,” getting the community more involved and interacting with the sheriff’s office.

He’s also instituted programs in the Flagler County Jail to reduce recidivism, and also address mental health and substance abuse issues.

License plate readers are now in every patrol car, and deputies also livestream their body cameras to provide real-time updates to the sheriff’s office.

Staly and his family moved to Flagler County in 2005 after serving in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and started a security business, then joined the county’s sheriff’s office as undersheriff in 2013.

