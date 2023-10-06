Troopers seek clues after motorcyclist found dead on Florida Turnpike in 2021

Alexander Osbourne (left) and the motorcycle he was riding (right)

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers announced on Thursday that they are looking for witnesses after a motorcyclist was found dead on the Florida Turnpike nearly two years ago.

In a release, troopers said that they responded to a motorcycle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Okeechobee County around 11:53 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021.

The motorcyclist — identified as Alexander “Ozzy” Osbourne — was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, troopers added.

The release shows that Osbourne had been traveling south after attending the Leesburg Bike Fest in Lake County.

However, due to the rural location of the incident and lack of witnesses to the shooting, troopers said that they are seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 561-357-4171.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: