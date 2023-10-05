Dunnellon man killed in Levy County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers seek information in a hit-and-run crash that left a Marion County pedestrian dead near Bronson in Levy County early Thursday.

The crash occurred between 4 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on NE 110th Lane, approximately 150 feet north of NE 109th Street, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the pedestrian — identified as a 34-year-old Dunnellon man — was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 6 a.m., the report states.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

No other information was shared.

