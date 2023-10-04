Flagler woman, 76, speeds away from hit-and-run crash with other driver on hood, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 76-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Saturday, accused of speeding away from the scene of a crash with another driver clutching to the hood of her SUV, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 2 p.m. to Belle Terre Parkway, south of Palm Coast Parkway, from where Cheryl Henderson had allegedly driven away southbound after being involved in a nearby crash. Witnesses advised Henderson had sped off while a man — the driver of the pickup truck she reportedly struck — was on the hood of her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were told the man had pulled his vehicle in front of Henderson’s SUV to prevent her from leaving the scene. The man stood in Henderson’s path and told her to stop as she then maneuvered her SUV toward him, prompting the man to jump onto the hood, deputies said.

Henderson drove as fast as 50 mph down Belle Terre Parkway, stopping around 2 miles away near Pritchard Drive as she was forced off the road by a witness, according to deputies.

When interviewed, Henderson told deputies that she did not stop because she was out of gas, the sheriff’s office stated. She further claimed that she was trying to pull over during those 2 miles, observing the man on her hood, but could not, authorities said.

Henderson faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, records show. She was issued $20,000 bond, later posting it and being released the following evening from the Flagler County Inmate Facility.

