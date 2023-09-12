Palm Coast man struck, killed while walking along Belle Terre Parkway

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Palm Coast man was struck and killed Monday while walking on a Flagler County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Belle Terre Parkway near Palm Coat Parkway.

The FHP said a 27-year-old Palm Coast woman was driving a car north on Belle Terre Parkway and hit the man, who was in the right outside travel lane of the road.

The man was taken to AdventHealth North Palm Coast, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

According to an FHP crash report, the man was not in a designated pedestrian crosswalk.

The driver was not injured.

No other details have been released.