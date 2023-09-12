75º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Palm Coast man struck, killed while walking along Belle Terre Parkway

Fatal crash investigated near Palm Coast Parkway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Flagler County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Palm Coast man was struck and killed Monday while walking on a Flagler County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Belle Terre Parkway near Palm Coat Parkway.

The FHP said a 27-year-old Palm Coast woman was driving a car north on Belle Terre Parkway and hit the man, who was in the right outside travel lane of the road.

The man was taken to AdventHealth North Palm Coast, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

According to an FHP crash report, the man was not in a designated pedestrian crosswalk.

The driver was not injured.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email