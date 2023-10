FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Jacksonville man was killed in a crash early Monday along Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:10 a.m. on the exit ramp for Palm Coast Parkway.

According to an FHP crash report, the Jacksonville man failed to follow the curve in the road and ran off the roadway, hitting a tree.

No other information was available.

