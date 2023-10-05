TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Melbourne shuts down Wickham Road

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A crash at a major intersection in Melbourne has shut down the north and southbound lanes of Wickham Road.

Melbourne police say the crash is at Wickham Road and Post Road, and they are asking people to avoid the area.

Post Road is open in the east and west lanes, but Wickham Road is shut down.

We are working to get more information on this crash, stay with News 6 for updates.

