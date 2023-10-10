Cocoa father faces manslaughter charge after infant rolls off bed, dies

COCOA, Fla. – A father in Cocoa is facing a manslaughter charge after an infant died at home.

Police said Kevin Dorgan, 44, was arrested Monday after he called 911 when he found the infant had rolled off the bed and was between the mattress, which was on the floor, and a concrete wall.

Police said Dorgan had left the child on the mattress with blankets and a pillow around the baby to prevent them from rolling over and went into another room to watch videos.

In interviews with police, Dorgan acknowledged that he should have put the baby in the pack-and-play that was near the mattress, according to a probable cause affidavit by the Cocoa Police Department.

The child’s mother was at work at the time, police said.

The probable cause affidavit said Dorgan showed “conduct showing reckless disregard for human life, or for the safety of the other persons, or conduct showing an entire lack of care which raises a presumption of indifference to the consequences.”

Dorgan was arrested on a charge of manslaughter of a child.

