Your Florida Daily: Sheriff’s deputies accused of stealing about $500K in COVID relief funds, future of sports betting

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a dozen deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office are facing federal charges accused of lying to get pandemic relief funds through the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Seventeen employees were indicted on charges of defrauding the U.S., including one who was a 20-year veteran.
All together — the group got more than a half a million dollars, investigators say.
The sheriff’s office says the case began with an internal investigation two years ago and that more indictments are possible.
“We have worked too hard to allow us to become sloppy and to have one or two individuals tarnish our reputation,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.
“If you are going to be participating in criminal activity, we don’t want you in this profession.”
One of the employees who was indicted has resigned.
The other 16 are suspended without pay while the department goes through the legal process of firing them.
The nation’s highest court is putting a pause on a ruling that would have allowed the expansion of sports betting in Florida.
The ruling surrounds an agreement between the governor and Seminole Tribe.
The deal would have allowed bettors to place wagers anywhere in state online or through an app with those bets going through servers located on tribal land.
Chief Justice John Roberts’s order comes as the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to take up a challenge to the appeals court ruling allowing the deal to move forward.
The forecast for Florida’s citrus is looking more sunny than last year, according to estimates released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Florida is expected to produce 20.5 million boxes of oranges during the upcoming season, up from 15.8 million boxes last season.
Florida had been the leading producer of oranges in the U.S. until last season when the state was battered by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
That’s when California surpassed the Sunshine State in orange production.
Grapefruit, tangerines and mandarins are also forecast to be plentiful this season.
Citrus production had been on a downward trajectory since its peak in the late 1990s because of ongoing disease problems.
Random Florida Fact
If you want to see a slice of old Florida, check out the Wood and Swink General Store and Post Office.
It’s located in a little town called Evinston about 20 minutes south of Gainesville.
Inside you can find vintage soaps and canned goods from the 1940s — virtually unchanged from 1933, when Frederick W. Wood and Paul C. Swink bought the store.
Wood went on to become the longest-serving postmaster in Florida history.
The 16 original mailboxes are still in use, though today more boxes have been added over the years.
