Your Florida Daily: Sheriff’s deputies accused of stealing about $500K in COVID relief funds, future of sports betting

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a dozen deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office are facing federal charges accused of lying to get pandemic relief funds through the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Seventeen employees were indicted on charges of defrauding the U.S., including one who was a 20-year veteran.

All together — the group got more than a half a million dollars, investigators say.

The sheriff’s office says the case began with an internal investigation two years ago and that more indictments are possible.

“We have worked too hard to allow us to become sloppy and to have one or two individuals tarnish our reputation,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.