2 found shot to death in Marion County home identified

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were found shot to death Sunday when deputies responded to a Marion County home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they were called around 11 a.m. to a home near the intersection of Southeast 28th Street and Southeast 52nd Avenue in the Whispering Sands neighborhood near Ocala.

Investigators said they found the two victims with gunshot wounds. Deputies on Tuesday identified them as 32-year-old Kevin Russell and 60-year-old Sandy Bobman.

The sheriff’s office has not said what may have led to the gunfire, but the agency said the crime was a double homicide.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the deadly shooting to call detectives at 352-369-6806 or contact Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

