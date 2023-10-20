Raffle helps Crohn’s and colitis research, offers Gloria Estefan dinner as prize

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is continuing to work toward a cure for those diseases with the help of their event, the 5th Annual Night of Hope Gala - A Tropical Affair.

News 6′s Trooper Steve will emcee the event on Nov. 4, taking place at the Margaritaville Resort in Kissimmee starting at 5:30 p.m.

Crohn’s and colitis are two inflammatory bowel diseases that affect many people. Nearly 1 in 100 Americans have IBD, a number that demonstrates how common this chronic medical condition really is.

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding cures for IBD and improving the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases. The foundation has invested more than half a billion dollars in research toward a cure for IBD to date. Last year, the foundation made 12,000 connections with IBD patients and caregivers through the IBD Help Center, served more than 3,500 patients and caregivers across the country through community-based support groups, and offered more than 100 in-person educational programs.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This year, the 2023 Night of Hope Impact Speaker is Charleigh McMullen from Lakeland. She was diagnosed at the age of 9 with Crohn’s and Short Stature at St. Joseph’s in Tampa. She also received care at Nemours Children’s Hospital. It hasn’t been an easy journey for McMullen, battling things like a blood clot, septic shock and several surgeries.

“I have tried many medicines to control my Crohn’s, I am on Stelara injections at this time every eight weeks. I have made many friends on my journey, and we talk and encourage each other by phone or chat. It’s nice to have people my age to talk to that understand,” said McMullen. “My family and I would like to thank everyone for their support to help find a cure for Crohn’s and colitis. So many children go through so much and need relief. I would like to see more education for people so that they understand. Let’s help find a cure, people I love are waiting!”

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation also is holding its Ultimate Raffle with a once-in-a-lifetime prize of a private dinner for eight with Gloria and Emilio Estefan at Estefan Kitchen Orlando. The dinner must be used in 2024 with 90 days notice and will last from 2-3 hours. Everything is included, except for gratuity, which is the winner’s responsibility.

You don’t have to be present at the gala to win. Tickets are $100 each and there is a limit of 200 tickets available. You can get your ticket on the event website.

Date: Nov. 4

Location: Margaritaville Resort - 8000 Fins Up Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Event Time: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Cocktail Reception – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m./Dinner, Program and Dancing – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Attire: Resort Chic. The theme this year is A Tropical Affair.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: