Woman, dog rescued from house fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman and her dog were rescued from a house fire early Friday in Orlando, according to firefighters.

The woman called around 5:15 a.m. to report she was trapped inside her home along Dauphin Lane, awakened by the smell of smoke. This smoke was too intense for her to find a way out, according to the Orlando Fire Department, but fire crews were able to find her and get her out quickly, officials said.

The woman was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK, firefighters said. Her dog is also reportedly doing well, having been given oxygen with a special pet-sized oxygen mask.

A cat that also lives with the woman could not be located in the home, according to the fire department. It’s thought that the cat ran out once a door was opened, firefighters said.

The fire was contained to one area of the home and the cause is under investigation, according to the department.

