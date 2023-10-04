Firefighters rescue dog, treat with oxygen after Orange County house fire

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters in Orange County treated a dog with oxygen after rescuing it from a house fire on Wednesday morning.

Orange County Fire Rescue said crews were able to extinguish a house fire in the 8300 block of Bardston Ave.

During the fire, they were able to help rescue Max, the resident’s dog, according to OCFR.

“Max was treated with an oxygen mask and then transported to a vet,” firefighters said in a statement.

No other injuries were reported, OCFR said.

