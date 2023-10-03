81º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

1 injured after crane ‘toppled’ onto them in Orange County

Patient was transported to a local hospital

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County
1 injured after crane ‘toppled’ onto them in Orange County. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was injured after a crane “toppled” onto them during an industrial accident, according to Orange County Fire Rescue on Tuesday.

OCFR said the crane that overturned is located at 13137 Heatler Moss Drive. Photos on social media show the toppled crane and a vehicle with its front windshield smashed.

Officials said the patient was transported to a local hospital, but details about the extent of the injuries have not yet been provided.

Currently, crews are cleaning up a diesel leak from the crane, according to OCFR.

1 injured after crane ‘toppled’ onto them in Orange County. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email