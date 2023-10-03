1 injured after crane ‘toppled’ onto them in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was injured after a crane “toppled” onto them during an industrial accident, according to Orange County Fire Rescue on Tuesday.

OCFR said the crane that overturned is located at 13137 Heatler Moss Drive. Photos on social media show the toppled crane and a vehicle with its front windshield smashed.

Officials said the patient was transported to a local hospital, but details about the extent of the injuries have not yet been provided.

Currently, crews are cleaning up a diesel leak from the crane, according to OCFR.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

#IndustrialAccident involving overturned crane. 13137 Heather Moss Dr. One construction site worker extricated, transported to Osceola Regional as trauma code, another worker taken to Advent Health Kissimmee w/minor injuries. Approx 50 gal of hydraulic fluid from crane. pic.twitter.com/CC4Teu1t0A — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 3, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

