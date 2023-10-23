74º
Police investigating ‘shooting with injuries’ at Sanford apartment complex

Shooting happened at the Stratford Point Apartments

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sanford, Seminole County, Shooting
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police said they are investigating a “‘shooting with injuries’” at an apartment complex on Sunday evening.

Officials said the shooting happened at the Stratford Point Apartments located at 1700 Old England Loop.

No information was released about how many people were shot or if a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

