Police investigating ‘shooting with injuries’ at Sanford apartment complex

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police said they are investigating a “‘shooting with injuries’” at an apartment complex on Sunday evening.

Officials said the shooting happened at the Stratford Point Apartments located at 1700 Old England Loop.

No information was released about how many people were shot or if a suspect has been identified.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: