Best Buy recalls nearly 1M pressure cookers over spewing issues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Best Buy is recalling almost 1 million pressure cookers after more than a dozen reports of users getting burned.

The recall includes 6-quart and 8-quart Insignia pressure cookers sold from 2017 to June 2023.

Best Buy said a defect can cause hot food and liquid to spew from the devices.

“Best Buy has received 31 reports of incidents in which the contents were expelled under pressure, including 17 reports of burn injuries, some of which involved reports of second-degree and severe burns,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Best Buy said owners should stop using the pressure cookers and contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve for signaling pressure.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: