Fire damages Merritt Island river-front home, no injuries reported, officials say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Crews from multiple agencies battled a house fire in Merritt Island on Sunday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Officials at the scene said that they were successful in extinguishing the fire at the home located on Milford Point Drive.

The 5,172 square-foot, river-front home is valued at over a million dollars, according to Zillow.

“I happen to see a little bit of smoke in the air, and I said ‘you know the only thing I know that’s over there is the boat yard,’” said Don Pearsall as he was leaving a nearby mall.

Pearsall said when he came to check out what was going on, it was only a fire in the backyard area.

“Flames were rolling in the air, they have three aerial ladder trucks here,” Pearsall said at the scene.

No Injuries were reported in the fire, BCFR said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

When reached by phone, the homeowner said a fire pit started the blaze and also confirmed that there were no injuries.

The Merritt Island Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media saying they were at the scene assisting BCFR, Cape Canaveral volunteer Fire Department and Cocoa Beach Fire Department.

Pearsall said he wants to help the family that was impacted by the fire by starting a fund with the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center.

“Don’t matter if you’re a veteran or not, if you need help we’re here,” Pearsall said.

Crews remain on the scene to perform any additional protective measures, according to BCFR.

Pearsall said that if anyone would like to donate, to please contact the Veterans Memorial Center that is located at 400 South Sykes Creek Parkway in Merritt Island.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: