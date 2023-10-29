Wife, 2 sons face charges in connection to Florida man’s 2021 murder, deputies say

Bailey Rainey (left), Cindy Rainey (center) and Jack Rainey face charges related to the murder of David Rainey

A dead man’s wife and their two sons face charges related to his 2021 killing, according to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, David Rainey was reported missing by his wife Cindy Rainey on the morning of July 25, 2021, while the family was vacationing in the town of Suwannee.

Later that evening, investigators discovered David Rainey’s body in a canal behind their rented residence, deputies said.

David Rainey had multiple stab wounds to his chest and “had been placed in the water after his death,” deputies said. His death was ruled a homicide.

According to a news release, three of David Rainey’s family members were arrested in connection to his murder.

Investigators with the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Bunnell and arrested Cindy Rainey and Bailey Rainey with the assistance of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators then traveled to Orlando and arrested Jack Rainey with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said.

Cindy Rainey, Bailey Rainey, and Jack Rainey face charges of tampering with evidence, according to the release. No other information was released about additional charges.

