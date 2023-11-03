Florida man re-arrested after posting bail in child porn arrest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old DeLand man facing child pornography charges was re-arrested Wednesday after he had posted bail and was released, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Lee Rowell was originally arrested Oct. 16, charged with 30 counts of possessing child pornography after a tip reportedly led investigators to explicit videos and photos of children on his cell phone.

Rowell was later released after posting bail. The State Attorney’s Office, however, argued he was a danger to the community.

A judge agreed, leading to Rowell’s re-arrest this week, the sheriff’s office described on social media.

Though court records in Rowell’s case remain sealed at the time of this report, a motion regarding pre-trial detention can be seen filed Oct. 27, with a motion to amend it filed on Wednesday.

Rowell will remain at the Volusia County Branch Jail on no bond as he awaits trial.

The sheriff’s office additionally suspects Rowell of molesting children, urging anyone who has had contact with him over the last five years to contact the VSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

