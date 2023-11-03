Violence in Middle East could inspire attacks in US, Florida attorney general says

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is telling people to be on alert and report anything suspicious over fears that fighting in the Middle East could inspire attacks in the U.S.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is telling people to be on alert and report anything suspicious over fears that fighting in the Middle East could inspire attacks in the U.S.

Echoing statements made earlier in the week by FBI Director Christopher Wray, Moody said Thursday at a news conference in Boynton Beach that the “most immediate concern” of Florida leaders is the threat of individuals or small groups drawing inspiration from events in the Middle East to carry out violence against Americans, claiming antisemitic attacks have been on the rise in recent weeks.

“We know that we have Floridians that are scared. We know that there have been situations throughout the U.S. that are placing people on edge,” Moody said.

Flanked by state and local law enforcement officials, Moody said at the conference that she didn’t want to create unnecessary alarm in urging everyone to be vigilant. Vehicles parked in odd locations, unattended packages or backpacks, damaged security devices, prolonged observation and unusual photography were some of the things Floridians were told look out for.

Moody also provided a state tip line: 855-FLA-SAFE (855-352-7233).

Overseas, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday to press for a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting with Hamas and for more aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza. This comes as Israeli troops have reportedly surrounded Gaza City.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, though, that Israel will not halt its operations to “eradicate the Hamas terrorists.”

Since Oct. 7, 2023, more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, with 242 taken into Gaza by Hamas.

The Palestinian death toll reached 9,061 in that time, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

