Man accused of recording child in Disney World resort bathroom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man faces video voyeurism charges after deputies say he recorded a child using the bathroom at a Walt Disney World resort.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa around 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 6 in reference to an allegation of voyeurism.

According to an arrest affidavit, a family was eating dinner at the Grand Floridian Café when their 10-year-old son left to use the restroom. When the child returned to the table, he reported that that an unknown man photographed him while he was in one of the bathroom stalls.

A family member then went to the bathroom with the child and confronted the man, later identified as 22-year-old Clayton Snider, of Newhaven, Connecticut. Deputies said the child pointed at Snider and indicated that he was the person who photographed him over the stall.

Snider was was standing in front of the urinals, “not using the bathroom, but just standing there,” according to the affidavit.

When asked by the family member if he photographed the child, Snider answered “no” and exited the bathroom, deputies said.

According to the affidavit, the family member followed Snider and alerted Disney employees who then notified law enforcement.

The family said Snider initially refused to let them see his phone, then witnessed him using his phone. A few minutes later, Snider asked the family if they now wanted to view the phone. The family believed Snider was “deleting potentially incriminating evidence from his phone at that time.”

Deputies said when they met with Snider, he said he was aware of the specific allegation against him but denied them. He then verbally consented to unlock his phone and handed it over to responding deputies.

Seeing nothing incriminating, deputies then asked for permission to look at his hidden and recently deleted albums, according to the affidavit. Snider consented and once in the hidden album, deputies said the last item “turned out to be a video, which depicted an adolescent Caucasian male sitting on a toilet in a bathroom stall.”

Deputies said the perspective of the video showed that it was obvious that it had been taken from an elevated position, over the divider.

According to the affidavit, Snider was placed under arrest and was taken to the Orange County jail on charges of video voyeurism.

