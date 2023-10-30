Man hit, killed while riding bike on Orange County road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old man was hit and killed while riding a bike in Orange County early Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Perkins Road around 12:16 a.m., troopers said.

Investigators said a 24-year-old woman driving a 2022 Toyota Highlander was heading north on Orange Avenue, just north of Perkins Road, as the cyclist was heading south.

Troopers said the man traveled into the path of the SUV, causing the driver to swerve. Despite that, the Toyota still hit the cyclist, according to a news release.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to FHP. Investigators did not release the man’s name.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger were not hurt in the crash.

