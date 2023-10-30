72º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Man hit, killed while riding bike on Orange County road

38-year-old died after wreck near intersection of Orange Avenue, Perkins Road, troopers say

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Orange County, Fatal Crash
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old man was hit and killed while riding a bike in Orange County early Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Perkins Road around 12:16 a.m., troopers said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Investigators said a 24-year-old woman driving a 2022 Toyota Highlander was heading north on Orange Avenue, just north of Perkins Road, as the cyclist was heading south.

Troopers said the man traveled into the path of the SUV, causing the driver to swerve. Despite that, the Toyota still hit the cyclist, according to a news release.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to FHP. Investigators did not release the man’s name.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email