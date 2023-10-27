2 drivers hospitalized after semitruck crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Orange County on Friday afternoon put two drivers in the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened around 3:48 p.m. on Taft Vineland Road and Orange Blossom Trail.
The crash involved a Chevrolet truck and a semitruck with a trailer.
While one of the drivers was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, they are now in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
