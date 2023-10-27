78º
Road blocked in Ocala after crash kills motorcycle rider

Crash happened near 4700 SW 20th Street

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

OCALA, Fla. – A motorcycle rider died after a crash in Ocala on Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

Police said the crash involved the motorcycle and a car near the 4700 block of SW 20th St. by Meadowbrook Church.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but officers said he ultimately died there.

As a result, westbound lanes in the area are blocked off, and only one eastbound lane is open, a release from the department states.

The release shows that traffic is being diverted at this time, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

