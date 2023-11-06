Volusia County, Ormond Beach leaders debate how to stop proposed fuel farm

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County and Ormond Beach leaders are debating possible solutions in the fight against a proposed fuel farm in Ormond Beach. The proposed site off US-1 and Hull Road would potentially store several million gallons of fuel.

One of the latest proposed solutions is to transfer the land from county to city ownership, but the city and county disagree over that option.

The city believes this would cause more trouble legally, but county leaders said they are doing what they can to stop this project.

“I think we have to try everything. This does not belong here,” said County Council Chair Jeff Brower.

County council members are proposing to transfer the land to the city, hoping the city could rezone the land so Belvedere Terminals would not be able to build on it.

Belvedere Terminals: Proposed Fuel Terminal

Senate Bill 250 just signed over the summer takes away many local government’s ability to rezone. The county leaders believe the city would not fall under the same rules as the county.

“Ormond (Beach) has said we’re not going to annex or provide utilities. So to transfer it to us doesn’t accomplish anything,” said Mayor Bill Partington.

Partington said it would not allow the city to deny utilities or annexation.

Safety concerns have led to protests from hundreds of Ormond Beach residents whose homes and businesses surround the area since catching word of it in August.

Right now, Belvedere Terminals only has an approved air quality permit from the state, which the city and local companies are also petitioning.

“The Department of Environmental Protection referred that to an administrative law judge. There is a case number, and there will be hearings coming up on that,” said Partington.

This proposal — and a proposal for the county to possibly lease the land — are both slated to be discussed at the county council meeting on Tuesday morning.

