New Smyrna Beach seeks balance between growth, beach community character

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – From its miles of coastline to its charming, laid-back vibes, it’s easy to see what draws people to New Smyrna Beach, but six miles away from the white sand and Flagler Avenue, a new New Smyrna is emerging.

Over the last few years, the inland portion of the city, especially near State Road 44 and I-95, has boomed with thousands of new homes and thousands of new people.

New Smyrna Beach’s population has increased 10% in the last two years, according to Census data, and with acres of additional land already cleared for more neighborhoods that growth is expected to only continue.

“Growth is inevitable, but what you can do as a city and as a community is find your identity and stick with it,” said Dylan Smith, a realtor with the Buckley Group, LPT Realty. “What made people want to come here in the first place and how can we continue to do that?”

While most of the influx is centered around the sprawling inland area near Venetian Bay, it’s still impacting beachside areas. Parking used to be difficult to find only during holiday weekends, but now you’re lucky to find a spot on a Monday in November.

Scott Card runs General Public House, a restaurant along Canal Street. Like many shops and restaurants in that district, he said his guests often have a difficult time finding a spot to park.

“Back when I first moved here, it was nothing like this,” said Scott Card. “If you wanted to park somewhere, you just parked. Everything was empty, so it’s definitely boomed since I came to New Smyrna.”

Smith, who’s also a business owner, moved to New Smyrna Beach 15 years ago, and says the growth is top of mind among locals.

“I do have conversations with locals and friends about growth and the frustrations with what they see day to day,” Smith said. “Whether it’s the traffic, the parking, the developments growing in the area, I think it’s definitely the number one concern and talked about thing in New Smyrna between locals.”

Chris Edwards, the director of economic development for New Smyrna Beach, said the city is being strategic about how it’s handling the growth, but still understands the concerns residents have about the future.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that the city is focused that it holds onto its character, its history as a community, and the identity of New Smyrna Beach,” he said. “But what we’re also trying to show people is that we’re not just a beach town.”

Due to its proximity to the Space Coast, Edwards says aviation and aerospace companies are settling throughout southeast Volusia County, including New Smyrna Beach.

“Aviation, aerospace, health care, and advanced manufacturing,” Edwards said. “We’re trying to go after those industries that we feel we’re in the right geographic location to see occur in New Smyrna Beach.”

