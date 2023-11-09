Angel Tree families get food thanks to Salvation Army, hospitality group

ORLANDO, Fla. – Erica Perez was all smiles while she waited in line Thursday to get her free food box at The Salvation Army in Orlando.

Perez and her son, 7, moved to Central Florida from New York and she is relying on the Angel Tree program so that he receives gifts under the Christmas tree this year.

“It’s been crazy. I moved here from New York with a plan and everything broke and I’m grateful I got to the Salvation Army and hopefully, I get my apartment soon,” Perez said.

Michell Smith also waited in line and told News 6 that she works at Amazon to make ends meet for her six children.

“I plan on cooking for others so this food will help out a lot because last year I didn’t have much,” Smith said.

The Salvation Army teamed up with Concord Hospitality to give away 400 food boxes, care products and toys.

Lasander Wheeler received free food Thursday and while she waited in line, Wheeler told News 6 she and her grandchildren recently lost their home to a fire.

“I really appreciate because I lost everything, I don’t have nothing no furniture, no beds, no nothing and this is a blessing. This is a blessing,” Wheeler said.

Captain Ken Chapman said this was just the beginning of a full mission to get results this holiday season for even more families in need.

“We are all struggling and now more than ever we need to be able to tell people there’s hope you’re not alone,” Chapman said.

