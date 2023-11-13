onePulse Foundation executive director resigns

ORLANDO, Fla. – onePulse Foundation Executive Director Deborah Bowie has resigned from the organization, according to officials with the City of Orlando.

Bowie joined the organization in June 2022, six years after a gunman killed 49 people, physically wounded 53 others and emotionally scarred countless more on June 12, 2016.

onePulse Foundation was formed by Pulse Nightclub owner Barbara Poma, with the goal of building a memorial and museum to honor those who lost their lives.

onePulse released a statement on Bowie’s resignation:

We are saddened by Deborah’s resignation during this time of transition for the onePULSE Foundation. Deborah came into a situation that was difficult to say the least and faced a daunting set of challenges including the aftermath of COVID and the stalled negotiations over the Pulse property,” said Yolanda Londoño, onePULSE Foundation Board spokesperson. “As a board comprised completely of volunteers, we rely on our professional staff to keep our efforts coordinated and focused, and we appreciate all Deborah has done to sustain the mission of the onePULSE Foundation, her respect for all stakeholders and her stewardship of staff and donors. We wish her nothing but success in her future endeavors.” “With all of the recent developments, the onePULSE Foundation Board is in the process of reevaluating its mission to make sure it aligns with the new realities. We will keep everyone updated as those discussions evolve, and decisions are made as to the best way to honor the lives of the 49 Angels and to help with the continuing healing of all those impacted by the Pulse tragedy Yolanda Londoño, onePULSE Foundation Board spokesperson

Seven-and-a-half years later, the organization has yet to break ground on either project, despite spending more than $7 million in designs and construction plans, according to their tax returns.

Soon after Bowie’s arrival, onePulse Foundation parted ways with Poma.

Last month, Poma agreed to sell the Pulse Nightclub property to the City of Orlando for $2 million, at which time the city announced they would assume the task of creating a memorial.

