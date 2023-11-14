72º
📣SOUND OFF! Share your bizarre, rude and disrespectful travel experiences

Your experiences may be shared on News 6

Crystal Moyer

airline passengers (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

It’s no secret that air travel can test your patience, from crowded planes to overpriced mediocre snacks and food to unruly passengers putting their feet up on your headrest. (Is your blood boiling just thinking about it?)

We want to hear about the naughty travelers you’ve encountered along with any bizarre and rude experiences you’ve had during your travels. Fill out the form below.

Hopefully by sharing your experiences, we can encourage everyone to be more polite this busy holiday travel season and pack some patience. We may share your responses on News 6.

About the Author:

Crystal Moyer is a morning news anchor who joined the News 6 team in 2020.

