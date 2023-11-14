What do we do with 6 billion tons of plastic waste?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Plastic can be found in almost every aspect of our lives — in our cars, our clothes, coffee cups and even in some of the food we eat.

We could stop producing and consuming plastic right now, but we’d still have tons and tons of waste to deal with.

Some of it ends up at recycling centers where piles of paper, metal and plastic get sorted and processed to eventually produce new usable materials.

The problem is not everything can be recycled.

