🎄 Barbie Christmas tree, rosé on a wreath highlights Orlando Festival of Trees event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thanksgiving may be less than a week away but for those of you looking to get in the Christmas spirit, one Central Florida event is sure to inspire you.

Festival of Trees is underway, with proceeds benefitting art education programs.

Volunteers from across Central Florida create one-of-a-kind holiday décor. Some getting inspiration from a recent trends, like Barbie.

“It’s been a labor of love,” said Lindsay Matteoni, with MSTR Studio. “The tree is situated like the movie, it starts out with the Barbie bow at the top and then it goes to her little feathery shoes and it works its way down to the jewels and silhouettes down to the Birkenstocks at the bottom.”

There are actual heels on the tree, a custom Barbie belt buckle and even jewelry inspired by the iconic toy. All of the items donated by local businesses.

“It’s really women helping women, helping the community and that’s something I’m just so incredibly proud of seeing it all being pulled together,” Matteoni said.

It’s just one of more than 30 festive ferns throughout the Orlando Museum of Art. Each one unique, and they’re all up for auction. One already donated to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

“One of the trees will be in our North Tower main lobby. This is where a lot of our family and patients will be coming through, and especially being a hospital around the holiday season, it’s not ideal, but at least when they come in and see all the holiday decorations it’s nice to take their mind off of what they may be going through at that moment in time,” ORMC Volunteer Coordinator Alicia Collado said.

Festival of Trees is organized by Council of 101 to raise money for art education programs - with more than $14 million donated to the Orlando Museum of Art since 1965.

“I’ve been a part of Council of 101 for three years now and we give back in art education research and within the overall concept of the museum itself. I wouldn’t be who I am today without art education. I’m an interior designer, I’m a muralist and this is my way of giving back to help those little kids who may have been in the same situation and I was in,” Matteoni said.

The event also includes anything but ordinary holiday décor like rosé on a wreath, dog ornaments and even something for owl lovers.

There’s also a Gingerbread Village with fun cookie creations, pop up boutiques and live entertainment to get you in the holiday spirit.

The Festival of Trees is open to the public through Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Orlando Museum of Art.

GENERAL ADMISSION HOURS

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 19

TICKET PRICES

Adult: $20

Children: $12 (3-12)

Senior: $12 (60+)

Military personnel and first responders with ID: $12

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS >>

During Festival of Trees, general admission ticket holders will enjoy enchanting décor, more than 30 designer-decorated trees, exceptional gingerbread houses and wreaths. Visitors will also participate in the crowd favorite Entertaining and Design tablescapes raffle, Silent Auction, photo ops with Santa and more. In addition, there will be a holiday shopping experience in our Toyland, pop-up Boutique as well as live entertainment throughout the event. A variety of special events, including the Opening Night Party, Breakfast with Santa, and a children’s Reindeer Romp party will add a special holiday touch to this year’s Festival of Trees. Weekday events will include Seniors Day and a Military Appreciation Day.