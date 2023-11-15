Your Florida Daily: State lawmakers to consider changing recess, testing requirements for public schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida public schools could have fewer regulations next year.

Some lawmakers are looking at getting rid of school regulations after the passage of House Bill 1, which expanded the state’s school voucher programs.

Earlier this month, lawmakers looked into eliminating requirements that third graders pass the state reading test and eliminating requirements that high school students pass language arts and algebra exams to graduate.

But that’s not all.

On Wednesday, the Committee on Education Pre-K -12 takes up three more deregulation bills.

The first bill is primarily about school personnel.

Florida SPB 7000 includes allowing school districts to issue temporary teaching certificates, expanding eligibility requirements for the teacher apprenticeship program and doubling a teaching certificate to 10 years if that teacher is rated “highly effective.”

Florida SPB 7002 is meant to add efficiency for schools boards — like parents getting electronic notifications about meetings — adds flexibility for makeup days and simplifies requirements allowing students to carry essential medical supplies.

The third bill takes direct aim at instruction.

Under the proposed rules, schools would no longer have to offer summer VPK, the school board would have more authority over what materials can be used in core subjects and recess requirements would be relaxed.

Instead of 20 consecutive minutes of daily recess, schools would only be required offer 100 minutes per week — meaning schools could theoretically skip recess one day as long as the time is made up during the week.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 2 p.m.

If passed during next year’s legislative session, the bills would go into effect on July 1, 2024.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising event for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, Aug. 6, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Florida governor is bringing on James Uthmeier, his chief of staff from his state office, to serve as his campaign manager, replacing Generra Peck, who led DeSantis' reelection campaign last year before jumping into the same role on his presidential bid. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ron DeSantis has ‘no interest’ in being vice president

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he does not want to be a vice presidential running mate on the Republican ticket if he doesn’t win his party’s primary.

“The only tickets that are in the future are with DeSantis at the top. I have no interest in being the No. 2,” DeSantis said with a smile.

The governor’s comment yesterday came as he signed a new trade agreement between the state and the UK.

Polls continue to show former President Donald Trump holding a commanding lead in the race to challenge President Biden.

Trump has been a frequent critic of DeSantis during his campaign.

Jasmin Moghbeli, an Artemis astronaut, is seen during training in this file image. (NASA)

Florida-to-space call

A special call to a Florida school — from space!

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli is answering prerecorded questions from students at Creative Learning Academy in Pensacola at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The call is meant to inspire students and promote STEM projects.

Watch NASA TV live here.

Official Road Map of Florida, 1930 (Florida State Archives)

Random Florida Fact

Florida City originated as a land promotion named Detroit.

There were no buildings in the area when the first 30 families arrived in 1910. They had to stay in Homestead until their houses could be built.

The name was changed to Florida City when the town incorporated in 1914.

Much of the city is hotels and other tourist facilities, but Florida City also serves as the gateway to the main section of Everglades National Park as well as the mainland entrance to the Florida Keys.

