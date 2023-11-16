🎷 Jones High students, alumni create jazz orchestra for Orlando Chocolate Nutcracker

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a unique spin on a holiday classic.

Dancers and actors have been rehearsing for months for the Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker ballet performance, but a new set of performers will take the stage as part of the show.

For the first time, Jones High School musicians will be performing live as part of the orchestra for “Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker.” It’s a story about a young girl, Clare, and her journey through an enchanting dream with the Chocolate Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy touring the world on their way to the Kingdom of Toys.

“The Chocolate Nutcracker to me means diversity, it means beauty. It means cultural connections and incorporation of ballet and cultural dance and music, incorporating jazz which I love,” band director Naomi Nelson said.

Nelson curated a jazz band with Jones High students like Howard Thomas who plays the saxophone. The music -- a twist on holiday classics.

“It’s got a jazzy feel to it. The swing. Rhythmic blues. It’ll bring a nice twist to what you usually hear on the radio,” Thomas said.

But it’s not just current students playing music, Jones High alumni are part of the ensemble, including former Jones High band director Rufus Redding.

“I just retired this past June, so I’m so honored to be back here and mentor these students and help them progress their musical ability as they continue on with their career,” Redding said. “We’ve been working hard, the kids have been working hard. We’re trying to put it all together and get ready for a great performance when it’s due.”

The alumni mentoring students along the way like trombone player Kylah Session who said she felt the pressure playing alongside more experienced musicians.

“At first I was scared, but when I came to the first practice, they made it very welcoming and fun to be here,” Session said.

“It’s a wonderful experience to be able to play with alumni who was also in my position and to be on such a big stage,” Thomas said.

“What I’m hoping they’ll gain from this, is that this preparation is going to help them later on in life so they can have the versatility, not only as a musician, but in their career so they can be ready to make those changes in a fast-changing world,” Nelson said.

Nelson is not only the first woman to run the music program, she’s also a Jones alumni.

And she’s got a legacy of her own -- as a Grammy-nominated music educator and saxophonist. She’ll be performing a solo during the play.

You can see the sights and sounds of Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker during their one-night-only performance at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker is written by Beverly Page, Executive Producer/President of Orlando Community Arts, Inc. This production is described as soulful, bold, colorful, exciting, lively and delightful! A holiday treat for the entire family!